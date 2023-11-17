Florida City Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Cities In 2023

Many small cities and locations across the United States are experiencing a population boom. While there are many factors attracting new residents to these locations, it's interesting to see how fast these places are growing. It could also pique the interest of Americans looking for a new city to settle down in.

That's why SmartAsset released its 2023 study of which cities saw the biggest popular growth over the last five years. A Florida city broke into the top 10, and that's Riverview!

"This Tampa suburb experienced a population growth of 26.4% since 2017," researchers noted about the location. "The city's most recent population count stands at 114,454, with a female majority at 53.25%."

Port St. Lucie was just shy of the Top 10, ranking at No. 11 overall. Other Florida destinations decorated the Top 25, including Cape Coral and Palm Bay.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the data:

Buckeye, Arizona Enterprise, Arizona Goodyear, Arizona Meridian, Idaho Atascocita, Texas San Tan Valley, Arizona Riverview, Florida Frisco, Texas Sugar Land, Texas Lewisville, Texas

Analysts also detailed how they determined which cities are growing the fastest:

"This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations."

Check out the full report on SmartAsset's website.