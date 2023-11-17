Illinois Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in Illinois known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this Illinois staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in Illinois is 17th Street Barbecue located in Murphysboro. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its legendary "magic dust" rub.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"Featured on Food Network and Travel Channel and the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, 17th Street Barbecue is a landmark establishment. One thing that makes them stand out among barbecue restaurants is their use of their trademarked “magic dust” rub, which you can purchase in their shop."

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.