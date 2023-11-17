Lil Durk & Only The Family Drop 'Nightmares In The Trenches' Album

Lil Durk and Only The Family are back with another group effort.



On Friday, November 17, the Chicago collective released its latest project Nightmares In the Trenches via Alamo Records. The album comes with 11 new songs by Durk, Doodie Loo, Booka600, OTF Boonie Moe and more. It also contains guest appearances from Rob49, Icewear Vezzo, YTB Fatt and others. Durk and OTF's project is led by the Chicago rapper's latest single "Smurk Carter," in which he channels his inner Lil Wayne. Along with the album, OTF also released the official music video for Doodie Lo and YTB Fatt's "Last One."