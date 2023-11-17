Lil Durk & Only The Family Drop 'Nightmares In The Trenches' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 17, 2023
Lil Durk and Only The Family are back with another group effort.
On Friday, November 17, the Chicago collective released its latest project Nightmares In the Trenches via Alamo Records. The album comes with 11 new songs by Durk, Doodie Loo, Booka600, OTF Boonie Moe and more. It also contains guest appearances from Rob49, Icewear Vezzo, YTB Fatt and others. Durk and OTF's project is led by the Chicago rapper's latest single "Smurk Carter," in which he channels his inner Lil Wayne. Along with the album, OTF also released the official music video for Doodie Lo and YTB Fatt's "Last One."
The project comes nearly a year after Durk and OTF released their previous LP Loyal Bros 2. Their last compilation album holds 23 tracks featuring collaborations with Trippie Redd, Lil Zay Osama, Kodak Black and Future. It also contains a posthumous verse from the late King Von.
It's been a busy year for Lil Durk. Following the release of his album Almost Healed, the Chi-town spitta has been taking care of his health while delivering a handful of collaborations with GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Kid Cudi, Burna Boy and most recently David Guetta. Durk is also benefiting from the fruits of his labor. The 31-year-old artist and J. Cole were recently nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to their hit "All My Life" ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. It's the fourth time he's been nominated, but it's the first time his song was selected for the category.
Listen to Lil Durk and OTF's new compilation album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE