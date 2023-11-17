Man Drives Stolen Vehicle Into The Water, Lobsterman Jumps In To Save Him

A lobsterman is being hailed as a hero after jumping into frigid water to save a man who drove a vehicle into Casco Bay in Maine on Thursday (November 16).

As police and fire crews struggled to free the man, Manny Kourinos dived off his boat and into the 50-degree water. He swam toward the car, which was about 75 yards off the coast, and helped rescuers pull the man from the vehicle.

"So I went down and grabbed the guy and pulled him through the water," Kourinos told WCSH. "He was unresponsive when I pulled him through the window."

He then helped them get the man onto a fire department boat. The man was then transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Authorities praised Kourinos for his actions.

"Absolutely amazing. Amazing. Absolutely risked his life without hesitation," Portland Police Lt. Robert Doherty said. "We were watching from shore. The police and firefighters were watching as he jumped in and absolutely as he put himself in harm's way to hopefully have saved someone's life. It's an outstanding job. It was it was impressive to watch."

Officials said the car was reported stolen earlier in the day. They did not say how the 33-year-old driver ended up in the water or provide information if the driver would be charged with stealing the vehicle.