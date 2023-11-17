Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in Michigan known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this Michigan staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in Michigan is Slows Bar BQ located in Detroit. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its jambalaya among other stand-out dishes.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"Slows Bar BQ offers a little bit of everything, including brisket, ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey and jambalaya. They have several noteworthy sandwiches, the best of which might be the Triple Threat, consisting of generous portions of applewood smoked bacon, pulled pork and ham."

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.