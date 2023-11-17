More Student Loan Borrowers Are Filing For Bankruptcy To Eliminate Debt

A new report released by the Department of Justice shows that a growing number of people saddled with student loan debt are using bankruptcy to eliminate what they owe.

The report found that from November 2022 through September 2023, 632 borrowers filed for bankruptcy to wipe out their student loans. Before the coronavirus pandemic, which saw student loan repayments paused, an average of 480 people used bankruptcy to discharge their loans.

One reason for the increase is a new policy the Biden administration enacted in November 2022, which made it easier for borrowers to have their student loans discharged during bankruptcy proceedings.

Under the old guidelines set by Congress, borrowers had to show to the court they would suffer "undue hardship" if the debt was not relieved.

Now, borrowers must show they cannot repay the loan now and in the future and have previously made a good-faith effort to repay the loan.

Federal officials praised the new guidelines for helping people get out of debt.

"One year ago, we set out to simplify and improve the process for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. "I am thrilled that our one-year review indicates that our efforts have made a real difference in borrowers' lives by ensuring student-loan discharges are more accessible to eligible borrowers. We will continue working with our partners at the Department of Education to ensure the process continues to be a success."