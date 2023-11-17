Multiple People Shot At New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital

By Bill Galluccio

November 17, 2023

New Hampshire Hospital
Photo: Google Streetview

Multiple people were shot at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord on Friday (November 17). Authorities received a report about a shooting at the inpatient psychiatric hospital around 3:30 p.m. ET.

About 15 minutes later, the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported that the suspected shooter was deceased.

"The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased," the department wrote on X.

Officers from multiple agencies are continuing to evacuate and sweep the building as a precaution.

There was no information about how many people were shot or what their conditions were. According to the Concord Patch, arriving officers reported there was an officer down at the scene.

