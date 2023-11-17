Mystery Illinoisan Wins Gigantic Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Jackpot

One Illinois lottery player is extremely up on their luck after winning the top prize from a "Stacks of Cash" scratch-off ticket on Friday (November 17). According to a press release, the fortunate individual won $2 million from a ticket purchased at the BP gas station at 2357 West Fullerton Avenue in Chicago.

Illinois Lottery officials spoke to Prakash Raval, manager at the BP in Chicago, in regards to the recent win.

“This is so exciting – it’s unbelievable. I want to know who the winner is – I hope it’s one of our regular customers who I’ve known for years. I’ve been telling every customer who comes in that someone just won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket here. They can’t believe it, either!”

The winner might get to take home a cool $2 million, but the gas station is set to receive a $20,000 bonus just for being the establishment to sell the ticket to the lucky individual. Raval mentioned that this is not the first time that this particular BP gas station has sold a winning ticket.

“A few years ago, a young woman came into our store and purchased her very first scratch-off lottery ticket for $5. I couldn’t believe it – it was a winning ticket worth $250,000. She came back to tell me ‘I won - I can’t believe I won!’ and I thought wow, she must be very lucky. But now I’m wondering if it’s our store that’s lucky.”

Information regarding the winner's identity or how the gas station plans to spend their bonus has yet to be revealed.