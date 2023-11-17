Ozuna Taps Anuel AA, Jhayco, David Guetta & More For 'Cosmo' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 17, 2023
Ozuna is back with his brand new album.
On Friday, November 17, the Puerto Rican-Dominican artist delivered his seventh solo LP Cosmo. His new project comes with his three previously released singles "El Plan" featuring Chencho Corleone and Sky Rompiendo, "Fenti" with Jhayco and his David Guetta-assisted hit "Vocation" -- which is also the name of his champagne brand. The album also features collaborations with Maldy, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, De La Ghetto and Lito MC Cassidy. The album comes six months after the 31-year-old artist delivered his Afro project featuring DaVido, Omah Lay and Amarion. It also arrives over a year after he delivered his OzuTochi LP.
“It was time to leave the bright colors behind,” Ozuna said about his new album's dark themes in his FADER cover story. “When you think of a colorful image, you think of youth. When people listen to this album, I want them to take it seriously. We grew up! People want to hear what’s real, what’s clear-cut, in black and white.”
Ozuna celebrated the release of his new album just hours after he hit the stage at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in Spain. He teamed up with David Guetta to perform their Latin-dance track "Vocation" together. Ozuna was also nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance thanks to his song “Hey Mor" with Feid.
Listen to Ozuna's new album below.