Ozuna Taps Anuel AA, Jhayco, David Guetta & More For 'Cosmo' Album

“It was time to leave the bright colors behind,” Ozuna said about his new album's dark themes in his FADER cover story. “When you think of a colorful image, you think of youth. When people listen to this album, I want them to take it seriously. We grew up! People want to hear what’s real, what’s clear-cut, in black and white.”



Ozuna celebrated the release of his new album just hours after he hit the stage at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in Spain. He teamed up with David Guetta to perform their Latin-dance track "Vocation" together. Ozuna was also nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance thanks to his song “Hey Mor" with Feid.



Listen to Ozuna's new album below.