This Place Was Named The 'Worst City' To Live In Washington

Many sources and experts have pinpointed amazing places to live in the United States, from metropolitan suburbs to smaller locations with plenty to offer. While there are several cities and towns that provide a great quality of life, other places have languished for various reasons, from crime rates and poverty to economic downturns and flubbing real estate markets.

If you're curious about these locations, 24/7 Wall St. revealed the worst city to live in every state. Here's how researchers dug through data to determine their picks:

"Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the worst cities to live in in every state. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 8,000. Our list includes cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and unincorporated communities."

According to the study, Kelso was named Washington State's worst city to live in. Analysts said the poverty rate is 21.1% compared to the state's 10%. The median home value is $201,800 and the median household income is $51,203. The drug-induced mortality rate is 29.1 deaths per 100,000. Over 12,500 people live in Kelso.

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.