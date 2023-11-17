There's an inherent charm to restaurants located off the beaten path. These unassuming businesses usually have some of the most delicious food you'll ever experience in your life. Plenty of burger restaurants also fall under this banner, serving up juicy burgers for amazing prices.

Writers used various sources to curate their list, including customer reviews on Yelp and Google, recommendations from local food writers, and personal experiences. They also put a focus on "unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

According to the roundup, Colorado's best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Crown Burgers!

"Crown Burgers has been around for 29 years, though the retro interior's bright yellow molded booths suggests longer. Don't skip the Royal burger topped with a pile of thinly-sliced pastrami and whatever fixings you want. Steak fries and fat onion rings are musts on the side."