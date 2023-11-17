Washington City Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Cities In 2023

By Zuri Anderson

November 17, 2023

Vancouver, Washington Apartment Life
Photo: cweimer4 / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

Many small cities and locations across the United States are experiencing a population boom. While there are many factors attracting new residents to these locations, it's interesting to see how fast these places are growing. It could also pique the interest of Americans looking for a new city to settle down in.

That's why SmartAsset released its 2023 study of which cities saw the biggest popular growth over the last five years. A popular city in Washington State broke into the top 50, and that's Vancouver! This city's population jumped by 10.7% over the last half-decade, going from 175,661 in 2017 to 194,509.

Spokane Valley wasn't that far behind at No. 53. Spokane and Bellevue made it into the Top 100, as well.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the data:

  1. Buckeye, Arizona
  2. Enterprise, Arizona
  3. Goodyear, Arizona
  4. Meridian, Idaho
  5. Atascocita, Texas
  6. San Tan Valley, Arizona
  7. Riverview, Florida
  8. Frisco, Texas
  9. Sugar Land, Texas
  10. Lewisville, Texas

Analysts also detailed how they determined which cities are growing the fastest:

"This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations."

Check out the full report on SmartAsset's website.

