Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The State

Fast food is a great option for if you're hungry and looking for a bite to eat but you're on the go and unable to stop and sit down for a long meal. Fortunately, there is no shortage of fast and easy restaurants that offer tasty meals for anyone to enjoy.

According to compiled by writers at Cheapism, the "best fast food" in all of Wisconsin can be found at Kopp's Frozen Custard. It even serves up the best burger in the entire state. Kopp's has three locations around Milwaukee. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's how Cheapism compiled its listing of the best fast food in each state:

"In order to determine the most popular in each state, I turned to a reliable (albeit occasionally flawed) system: Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor reviews. Searching 'best fast food' for each state in the country, I spent days sorting through the most reviewed, highest-rated restaurants on each platform. And because nobody wants to read a list that says 'Chick-fil-A' 50 times in a row, I opened this up to hyper-local fast-food joints as well, even if there's only one location."

To see more of the best fast food places around the country, check out the full list at cheapism.com.