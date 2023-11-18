Missing Hiker Found Alive After A Week Survived By Drinking Rainwater

A 25-year-old hiker who was missing for a week was found alive by rescuers at Big Bend National Park on Friday (November 17) morning.

Christy Perry was last seen on November 9, when she rented a car and drove to the Lost Mine Trail. The National Park Service said that Perry never checked in for her camping reservation that night.

She wasn't reported missing until November 15, when she failed to return home from her planned vacation. A family member told KTRK that Perry did not provide them with a detailed itinerary of her plans before she left.

After park officials were notified that Perry was missing, they launched a massive ground and aerial search. They found her car parked near the start of the Lost Mine Trail. Officials closed the trial while they searched the area for Perry.

On Friday morning, they found her about one-quarter mile below the summit of the Lost Mine Trail.

"Our highly skilled team, in collaboration with outside law enforcement, has located and safely rescued the missing hiker. She is currently under medical care and being transported to a hospital in Odessa, Texas," Big Bend National Park wrote on Instagram.

According to KHOU, Perry didn't have any food with her and quickly ran out of water. She managed to survive by drinking rainwater.