Postal Worker Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $24 Million In Checks

By Bill Galluccio

November 18, 2023

A postal worker and two others were arrested in connection with a $24 million scheme to steal checks from peoples' mail. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of North Carolina, said that 29-year-old Nakedra ShannonDonnell Gardner, and Desiray Carter were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and five counts of theft of government property.

Carter and Gardner were also charged with seven counts of possession of stolen mail matter, while Shannon was charged with eight counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.

Prosecutors said that Shannon used her job as a mail processing clerk to steal checks from incoming and outgoing mail from April to July 2023. She then gave the checks to Gardner and Carter, who allegedly sold them through a Telegram channel.

The Justice Department said the trio stole more than $24 million worth of checks, which included more than $8 million in stolen U.S. Treasury checks.

If convicted on all counts, they face decades in prison.

