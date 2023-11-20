2 Winning Florida Lottery Tickets Expiring This Week

Check your tickets! Two winning lottery tickets sold in Florida are expiring this week, according to the Florida Lottery. These unclaimed prizes from the FANTASY 5 game are worth thousands of dollars.

The first ticket, worth $43,783.47, expires on Tuesday, November 21 at midnight EST. This Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Winn-Dixie located at 9101 Little Road in New Port Richey.

Here are the winning numbers from the May 25 evening drawing: 14 - 19 - 29 - 33 - 34.

Another winning Quick Pick ticket worth $64,564.01 was purchased from Shell Food Mart, located at 1924 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The deadline to claim this prize is Wednesday, November 22 at midnight EST.

Here are the winning numbers from the May 26 midday drawing: 13 - 20 - 22 - 32 - 35.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the tickets, but the prizes must be claimed at the Florida Lottery District Office. Officials said if there's no top prize winner, then the money in the prize pool "rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers."

Players can visit the Lottery's website or free mobile app for more information. They can also call the Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787.