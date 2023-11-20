The United States regularly grapples with poverty across the nation. According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 37.9 million Americans live in poverty. Such issues can affect every aspect of people's lives, from their finances and job security to their physical and mental health. In some communities, the challenges run much deeper and are harder to tackle.

A recent study from 24/7 Wall St. also highlights which county in every state has the highest concentration of poverty, as well. The Florida county with the highest poverty rate in the state is Hamilton County, according to the website.

Analysts said the poverty rate for this county is 26.4% compared to the statewide rate of 13.1%. The median household income is $39,346, and the unemployment rate is 4%. Over 13,900 people live in Hamilton County. The county seat is Jasper.

The website also provided more insight into how they conducted their study and what they learned:

"Using 2021 [American Community Survey] data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest poverty rate. Among the counties on this list, poverty rates range from 11.5% to over 50%. While several of the counties, primarily located in relatively high-income states, have lower poverty rates than the national average, every county on this list has a greater concentration of poverty than the state as a whole."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.