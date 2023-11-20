Massachusetts Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in Massachusetts known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this Massachusetts staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in Massachusetts is at B.T.’s Smokehouse located in Sturbridge. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its "slow-smoked and dry-rubbed barbecue."

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"This small-town joint specializes in slow-smoked and dry-rubbed barbecue. The brisket at B.T.’s Smokehouse is thought by many to be the best in all of New England. Literally thousands of pounds of meat are smoked for their customers each week!"

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.