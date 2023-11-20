Michigan Destination Named Among The 'Most Mysterious Places In The World'

Do you actively seek out thrill, or do you steer clear of the spooky and mysterious? If you are someone who enjoys a good mystery, there is one spot in Michigan that might intrigue you. The reputation of the destination that we discuss in this article is so quizzical, that it ranked among the most mysterious places in the world!

According to a list compiled by Explore, the most mysterious place in Michigan connects Benton Harbor, Ludington, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin to create (pause for dramatic effect) the Michigan Triangle. Much like the Bermuda Triangle, this section of water has quite a spooky reputation. Many ships have wrecked and disappeared there, causing suspicion of paranormal activity to grow.

Here's what Explore had to say about the most mysterious destination in Michigan:

"Did you know that Lake Michigan has its very own Bermuda Triangle? Many people associate shipwrecks with the wild waves of the open ocean, but there is a history of sunken ships, plane crashes, and disappearances of vessels and entire crews within an area in Lake Michigan created by drawing lines connecting Benton Harbor in Michigan, Manitowoc in Wisconsin, and Ludington in Michigan. As the legends of these documented disasters grew, so did reports of UFOs and paranormal phenomena that could be behind them."

