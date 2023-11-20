Michigan Destination Named Among The 'Most Mysterious Places In The World'

By Logan DeLoye

November 20, 2023

Prairie Storm Clouds Canada,Scenic view of lake against sky during sunset
Photo: 500px

Do you actively seek out thrill, or do you steer clear of the spooky and mysterious? If you are someone who enjoys a good mystery, there is one spot in Michigan that might intrigue you. The reputation of the destination that we discuss in this article is so quizzical, that it ranked among the most mysterious places in the world!

According to a list compiled by Explore, the most mysterious place in Michigan connects Benton Harbor, Ludington, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin to create (pause for dramatic effect) the Michigan Triangle. Much like the Bermuda Triangle, this section of water has quite a spooky reputation. Many ships have wrecked and disappeared there, causing suspicion of paranormal activity to grow.

Here's what Explore had to say about the most mysterious destination in Michigan:

"Did you know that Lake Michigan has its very own Bermuda Triangle? Many people associate shipwrecks with the wild waves of the open ocean, but there is a history of sunken ships, plane crashes, and disappearances of vessels and entire crews within an area in Lake Michigan created by drawing lines connecting Benton Harbor in Michigan, Manitowoc in Wisconsin, and Ludington in Michigan. As the legends of these documented disasters grew, so did reports of UFOs and paranormal phenomena that could be behind them."

For a continued list of the most mysterious places on planet Earth visit explore.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.