One Giant Michigan Property Named Among 'Biggest Mansions' In The US

Do you enjoy driving past large houses just to marvel at their architectural excellence? While it is not uncommon to see a street lined with large properties, it is a unique experience to encounter the most gigantic mansions in the country. There are 25 properties scattered across the United States that are known for being so extremely large, that they have made the news on multiple occasions.

Whether they were built in decades past for fortunate business owners and creators, or specifically for public tours, something about these immaculate properties makes you wonder what it would be like to exist there, even for just a little bit.

According to a list compiled by Explore, the largest mansion in Michigan is Meadow Brook Hall located in Rochester Hills. This property encompasses a whopping 88,000 square feet.

Here's what Explore had to say about the biggest mansion in Michigan:

"Built in the 1920s for Matilda Dodge Wilson, the widow of Dodge motor car company founder John Francis Dodge, Meadow Brook Hall boasts 110 rooms. In 1957, Wilson and her second husband donated the hall, its collections, the estate's 1,500 acres and $2 million to found what would become Oakland University."

For a continued list of the biggest mansions across the country visit explore.com.