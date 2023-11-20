Pennsylvania Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in Pennsylvania known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this Pennsylvania staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in Pennsylvania is at Mission BBQ located in Harrisburg. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its barbecue glazed shrimp.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"Mission BBQ had us at three simple words: barbecue glazed shrimp. The Harrisburg location offers a complimentary piece of cornbread with each entree. Can’t decide which smoked meat to treat? Opt for the sampler and get a little of everything."

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.