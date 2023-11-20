Two Giant Pennsylvania Properties Named Among 'Biggest Mansions' In The US

Do you enjoy driving past large houses just to marvel at their architectural excellence? While it is not uncommon to see a street lined with large properties, it is a unique experience to encounter the most gigantic mansions in the country. There are 25 properties scattered across the United States that are known for being so extremely large, that they have made the news on multiple occasions.

Whether they were built in decades past for fortunate business owners and creators, or specifically for public tours, something about these immaculate properties makes you wonder what it would be like to exist there, even for just a little bit.

According to a list compiled by Explore, the largest mansions in Pennsylvania are Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park at 70,000 square feet and Grey Towers Castle in Glenside at 66,381 square feet.

Here's what Explore had to say about some of the biggest mansions in Pennsylvania:

Lynnewood Hall:

"Constructed in 1900 for Philadelphia businessman Peter A.B. Widener, Lynnewood Hall has been left vacant for over a decade. Widener's son and grandson died in the Titanic's 1912 sinking, and Widener died three years later. An avid art collector, Widener donated his collection, valued at $10,000,000, to the National Art Gallery in Washington, D.C."

Grey Towers Castle:

"Grey Towers was constructed in 1893 as the estate of sugar magnate William Welsh Harrison. In 1929, two years after Harrison's death, Arcadia University purchased Grey Towers from the Harrison family for $712,500. The castle is a multi-use building on Arcadia's beautiful college campus. Select freshmen are even allowed to live inside."

For a continued list of the biggest mansions across the country visit explore.com.