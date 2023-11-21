3 Teens Plead Guilty In Carjacking That Severed Woman's Arm, Killed Her

Three teenage girls pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter in connection with the carjacking death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey.

Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar'qel Curtis were all sentenced to 20 years in prison for their roles in the carjacking in March 2022.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old John Honore, is set to stand trial on second-degree murder charges and faces life in prison if he is convicted. Honore was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle.

Frickey was fatally injured when her arm got tangled in the seatbelt as the teens tossed her out of her car and sped away. She was dragged for about a block, causing her arm to be severed from her body. By the time paramedics arrived, Frickey was already dead.

The three girls apologized to Frickey's family during their sentencing hearing.

"I think they really were sincere in their apology, and we appreciate that they did admit their guilt and accept their punishment, and hopefully, as time goes on, everyone can heal," Frickey's sister-in-law Kathy Richard told WWLT.

While Frickey's family appears ready to forgive the three girls, they are not prepared to forgive Honore.

Frickey's sister, Jinnylynn Griffin, said that she hopes the 18-year-old is convicted and given the maximum sentence of life in prison.

"We want him to get the maximum. He drove the car. He stomped on her," said Griffin. "The girls, they were all there for the ride, but the issue we had with them is they didn't do anything to stop it."