Restaurant Chain Crowned Washington's 'Best Barbecue Joint'

By Zuri Anderson

November 21, 2023

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sides
Photo: stphillips / E+ / Getty Images

Barbecue is truly an American staple. Summer may be the best time to enjoy some barbecue, but Americans crave it all year round. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants and eateries that are happy to serve pulled pork, saucy ribs, juicy brisket, and all the different sides that accompany smoked meats.

Taste of Home has a special list for barbecue enjoyers. The website released an enticing list of every state's best barbecue joint. According to the roundup, Washington State's top pick is Jack's BBQ!

“This is another Northwest restaurant focusing on Central Texas-style barbecue," writers said. "The brisket at Jack’s BBQ is remarkably tender and flavorful and requires no sauce whatsoever, and Frito pie, a beloved Texas classic, is even on their expansive and straightforward menu.”

Taking a closer look at the menu, diners can look forward to all sorts of meats for their main entree besides the acclaimed brisket: pork spare ribs, sausage, half chicken, pulled pork, and Shiner Bock mushrooms. You can even get two meats for a single platter, or try the "Texas Trinity," which includes ribs, brisket, and sausage.

Jack's BBQ has several locations across the Seattle area and one spot in Bellingham.

Still hungry? Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best barbecue restaurant.

