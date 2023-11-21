BTS Announce New Docuseries: Watch The Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2023
BTS fans have something new to look forward to! This week, the beloved K-pop group announced their forthcoming documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The show will air on Disney+ in eight parts and take audiences on the journey of their 10-year career. It will also feature interviews with members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM which is included in the short teaser trailer they released.
"I felt each and every emotion. So I started to make music again," members of the group say in Korean in the edited montage of their individual interviews. "I laughed and laughed and laughed. I started crying. It hit me then. This is it. We did it."
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 20th and two new episodes will be released every Wednesday.
As you already know, BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service, and they plan to reunite as a full group in 2025. “To get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY. All the solo [activities] is just a journey,” RM said. “But it is a very important journey for Chapter 2. But it’s a journey to get back home safe.” He went on to confirm, “Eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025… [we will] be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”