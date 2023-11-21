BTS Announce New Docuseries: Watch The Trailer

BTS fans have something new to look forward to! This week, the beloved K-pop group announced their forthcoming documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The show will air on Disney+ in eight parts and take audiences on the journey of their 10-year career. It will also feature interviews with members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM which is included in the short teaser trailer they released.

"I felt each and every emotion. So I started to make music again," members of the group say in Korean in the edited montage of their individual interviews. "I laughed and laughed and laughed. I started crying. It hit me then. This is it. We did it."