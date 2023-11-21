Deadly Bacteria Outbreak Linked To Fruits Sold In Florida, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning over fruits sold in several states, including Florida, linked to a deadly bacteria outbreak. According to a Monday (November 20) alert from the federal agency, HMC Farms peaches, nectarines, and plums may be contaminated with listeria.

The FDA said the company voluntarily recalled the potentially tainted produce, which has been linked to listeria cases in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and Ohio as of Friday, November 17. This applies to fruits sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

Officials revealed that 11 people became sick with listeria, and seven of them told officials they ate the fruits before the illness. One person in California died from the bacteria, and a pregnant person infected with listeria went into preterm labor.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC wrote. "This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria."

Listeria symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, or seizures. Infections can be fatal for young children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant people could suffer miscarriages or stillbirths from listeria infections.