Family-Owned Restaurant Crowned Florida's 'Best Barbecue Joint'

Barbecue is truly an American staple. Summer may be the best time to enjoy some barbecue, but Americans crave it all year round. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants and eateries that are happy to serve pulled pork, saucy ribs, juicy brisket, and all the different sides that accompany smoked meats.

Taste of Home has a special list for barbecue enjoyers. The website released an enticing list of every state's best barbecue joint. According to the roundup, Florida's top pick is Shiver's BBQ!

"Owned and operated by the same family for more than 60 years, it’s no surprise that Shiver’s Bar-B-Q is one of the best barbecue restaurants in America," writers say. "In addition to great food, you’ll also experience wonderful hospitality. For something different, try the fluffy and fantastic cornbread souffle."

Taking a closer look at the menu, diners can look forward to hot wings, brisket, spare ribs, burnt ends, smoked chicken, and many more delicious options. All entrees come with your choice of two sides, as well.