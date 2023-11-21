Little Brother Reveals Release Date For 'May The Lord Watch' Documentary

"Little Brother entered this business independently and based on the current landscape, we see no need to change course," Phonte said in a statement. "This film is a love letter to our fans, a celebration of the people who made us, and a testament to our core values of authenticity, ownership, and craftsmanship. It took us five years to complete this, and it finally feels right."



"One of the things I’ve been hearing people talk about is how our music was either shared with them or they shared our music with someone else, sometimes even forming life long bonds," Big Pooh added. "YouTube is the perfect intersection where all demographics meet. Having the ability to release our documentary via YouTube felt like the perfect way to share our story with Little Brother fans while leaving open the possibility of introducing ourselves to an entirely new group of potential fans."



The global premiere comes weeks after the duo held private screenings for the film in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City. The film also arrives a few months after Little Brother dropped two new songs. The film will be free to watch but fans can contribute to the film by donating to the Southern Documentary Fund here.



Check out the trailer below.