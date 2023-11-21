A popular destination in Missouri was recognized as one of the best places in the world to travel in 2024. Travel + Leisure released its list of the 50 best places to travel next year, breaking down the destinations into categories like cultural immersion, beach vibes, big-city thrills and adventurous travelers.

Kansas City, which was also recently named one of America's best winter holiday destinations, is among the best places in the world to travel, with the site specifically calling out the destination for being a great place for "big-city thrills" as the city grows as a sports and entertainment haven, including when the National Women's Soccer League team the Kansas City Current opens the "first-ever purpose-built stadium" for women's pro sports in March.

"It will be a destination for sports lovers and will inspire generations of girls to follow their dreams," said Katie Mabry van Dieren, CEO and curator of The Strawberry Swing, which organizes events and pop-ups around Kansas City.

Here's what the site had to say:

"World famous for barbecue and jazz, KC is now staking a claim as a global leader in sports and entertainment — and not just because of Taylor and Travis. [...] The [new] stadium's construction has spurred other developments around the city, including the forthcoming Origen Hotel KC, a 118-room boutique property; the massive Berkley Beer Garden; and an extension of the free KC Streecar that will serve the Berkley Riverfront area.

"Also coming soon is the country's first entertainment district of its kind, the Rock Island Bridge, a reclaimed rail crossing over the Kansas River. 'Visitors will be able to enjoy two levels of entertainment with food from two restaurants and three bars, plus a covered event space with a dance floor and open veranda seating overlooking the river and city,' a source told T+L of the High Line-inspired project that will connect Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas."

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to see more of the best places to travel in the new year.