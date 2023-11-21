North Carolina Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in North Carolina is Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden. This popular eatery has over 15,00 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating so clearly customers enjoy the restaurant's tasty menu. Skylight Inn BBQ is located at 4618 Lee Street.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in North Carolina:

"Unless you prefer Lexington-style barbecue (red sauce on pork shoulder), Skylight Inn is the place to go in North Carolina. They favor the Eastern-style — they use the whole hog, and they've been using it very well since 1947. They also serve a plain and simply perfect vinegar sauce."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in North Carolina? Check out our previous coverage about the eight eateries named among the best BBQ joints in the South, which also included a nod to Skylight.