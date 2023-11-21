Pennsylvania Convenience Chain Offering $1.99 Gas All Week

Gas can get pretty expensive, especially if you're traveling far and wide to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Thanksgiving week calls for busy roadways as people from all over the country set off to visit their loved ones for the holidays. After spending money on Black Friday Christmas gift deals and food for your Thanksgiving feasts, the last thing you want to do is spend more on gas. This year, Sheetz has your bank account in mind.

According to a press release, the popular restaurant and convenience chain is selling Unleaded 88 gas for just $1.99 at locations that offer this fuel option! The promotion will continue through Thanksgiving week to allow financial relief for those traveling by car this holiday season. Interested individuals can purchase unleaded gas from Sheetz for under $2 until Monday, November 27th.

Per the release, cars, trucks, and SUVs made after 2001 are permitted to fuel up with Unleaded 88. This particular fuel grade is "approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)" and is a more environmentally friendly option, as it burns clear and spreads less toxins through the air.

To find a Sheetz near you, visit the store locater found on the convenience chain's website.