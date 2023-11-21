PHOTOS: Restored 1800s Church With Hot Tub, Wet Bar For Sale In Minnesota
By Logan DeLoye
November 21, 2023
A restored White Bear Lake church, built in the 1800s, was recently added to the Minnesota housing market. According to the Zillow listing, the property located at 4820 Stewart Avenue features three bedrooms and four bathrooms measuring just above 5,000 square feet. Unique quirks include a "state-of-the-art sound and lighting system," a wet bar, and a hot tub out back. The old church turned charming home is just three blocks from the lake and is very close to a cute small town.
Stunning historic stained glass windows and sustainable solar panels line the exterior of the exquisite property, making it a one-of-a-kind place to exist. 4820 Stewart Avenue has been on the market for just over a month and is being sold for $3,450,000.
Here's what John Ludwigson and Linda Powers of NorthStar MLS had to say about the home in the official listing:
"Modern styling and state-of-the-art technology are wrapped within the structure built in 1889. The perfect balance; subtle yet stunning. Truly a one-of-a-kind home. Completely rebuilt and lovingly restored with meticulous detail. The living space caters to the musician and the artist with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. The home is designed for a lifestyle of inspiration, entertainment, and rejuvenation. The desirable location gives you the charm of a vibrant small town, country club golf courses, and easy access to the metro and airport. Enjoy the lake just 3 blocks away. White Bear Lake is a premier lake known for its exceptionally clean water. A beautiful pontoon and a one-year boat slip rental included with the home."
For more photos and information on the property visit zillow.com.