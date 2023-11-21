PHOTOS: Restored 1800s Church With Hot Tub, Wet Bar For Sale In Minnesota

A restored White Bear Lake church, built in the 1800s, was recently added to the Minnesota housing market. According to the Zillow listing, the property located at 4820 Stewart Avenue features three bedrooms and four bathrooms measuring just above 5,000 square feet. Unique quirks include a "state-of-the-art sound and lighting system," a wet bar, and a hot tub out back. The old church turned charming home is just three blocks from the lake and is very close to a cute small town.

Stunning historic stained glass windows and sustainable solar panels line the exterior of the exquisite property, making it a one-of-a-kind place to exist. 4820 Stewart Avenue has been on the market for just over a month and is being sold for $3,450,000.