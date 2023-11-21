Sexyy Red has responded to one stressed-out ballet teacher who's tired of getting requests for her songs from her young students.



The conflict began when a ballet teacher took to TikTok to vent her frustrations about parents who let their children listen to songs like "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." The woman, who goes by @saaaaaaaii1 on the social media app, claims that working with her five-year-old students has been the "most traumatic experience of my life.” Part of the reason is because the 22-year-old's students are disrespectful and only want to hear Sexyy Red's music.



“Your five-year-old daughters are asking to listen to ‘Pound Town’ and ‘Skee Yee,’” the teacher said.

