Sexyy Red Responds After Teacher Says Students Want To Dance To Her Music
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2023
Sexyy Red has responded to one stressed-out ballet teacher who's tired of getting requests for her songs from her young students.
The conflict began when a ballet teacher took to TikTok to vent her frustrations about parents who let their children listen to songs like "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." The woman, who goes by @saaaaaaaii1 on the social media app, claims that working with her five-year-old students has been the "most traumatic experience of my life.” Part of the reason is because the 22-year-old's students are disrespectful and only want to hear Sexyy Red's music.
“Your five-year-old daughters are asking to listen to ‘Pound Town’ and ‘Skee Yee,’” the teacher said.
The video went viral and eventually caught the attention of the "Hood Rats" rapper herself. Her initial reaction was to defend her toddler fans' wishes. On X/Twitter, the St. Louis rapper reposted the video and told the teacher to play her music and "stfu."
“Gurl play poundtown skeeyee & stfu," Sexyy Red wrote in a now-deleted post.
The 25-year-old artist, who's also pregnant with her second child, drew plenty of backlash from people who criticized her response. However, it looks like Sexyy Red has had a change of heart. In another post, she claimed that she wants to make a more kid-friendly record.
"Ima make some kidz bop songs for yall fr," she wrote several hours later.
This isn't the first time Sexyy Red has gotten heat from fans over kids listening to her explicit music. Earlier this year, she got a lot of flak for performing her song "Pound Town" at a high school pep rally.