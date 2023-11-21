Tennessee Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Tennessee is Peg Leg Porker. This popular Nashville eatery has over 3,000 Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating so clearly customers enjoy the restaurant's menu that is filled with tasty dishes like pulled pork, dry rubbed ribs, BBQ nachos, Memphis sushi (Keilbasa sausage, cheddar cheese and saltine crackers), wings, Kool-Aid pickles and BBQ beans, to name a few. Peg Leg Porker is located at 903 Gleaves Street.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Tennessee:

"There's a story behind the fun name of this joint: The owner lost his leg to bone cancer, but obviously came through it with a sense of humor and a desire to serve great barbecue. The dry-rubbed ribs at Peg Leg Porker are a must-try."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in Tennessee? Check out our previous coverage about the six eateries named among the best BBQ joints in the South, which also included a nod to Peg Leg Porker.