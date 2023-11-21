Yalee Bares His Soul In Short Film For His New EP 'My Outside Is Different'

“I feel like with a song, it's like my story,” Yalee tells iHeartRadio. “So it's like me trying to paint a picture with my words and make you feel it. And then the movie part is really without the music, but the music is there because it's a music video, but you want to try to act it out so you can get more of the emotion. So it's two different things. I can get my point across with just the song, but having the video is the icing on the cake.”



Yalee has been making music for the past eight years, but it wasn't until 2019 when he finally began to deliver music with pure substance. In his eyes, the "substance" consists of inspirations lyrics in songs like "Just Love Yourself" or dark verses that are inspired by some of the most grueling details about detrimental events from his childhood like his latest project. It's his first collection of songs in three years following his 2020 project Hood POP.



The Ohio native recently performed a mixture of his new and older hits when he recently opened up for Lil Xan during an intimate show in Los Angeles. Throughout his set, he interacted with the crowd and got them to open up about some the worst things that's happened to them in an effort to help them heal.



"You going to feel vulnerable," Yalee said. "Because I like to talk about the pain that I went through and I know that somebody else in the crowd went through something. So just therapy… therapeutic and warm, happy to feel included. You come to my show, you're going to feel real included."



Listen to Yalee's new EP My Outside Is Different on iHeartRadio now!