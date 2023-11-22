5 California Spots Named Among Top 'Winter Wonderland Destinations' In US

These destinations take "walking in a winter wonderland" to a whole new level!

Snow season is just around the corner, and while the cold can be brutal, it can also be beautiful. According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, there are 100 destinations scattered across the country known for being some of the most stunning and eventful winter wonderland spots around! Be it cute streets draped in lights and lined with a dusting of snow, cozy shops, or beautiful mountain backdrops, something about these locations keeps people coming back each winter.

Per the list, Lake Tahoe, Big Bear Lake, Truckee, Tahoe City, and Mammoth Lakes (in that order) are the best winter wonderland destinations in all of California.

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about compiling the data to discover the best winter wonderland destinations across the U.S.:

"To find the answer, we harnessed data from Yelp, Airbnb, and other platforms to rank 95 destinations across six wintry categories. The result is a meticulously crafted guide that weighs the charm of the weather, the comfort of lodgings, and the thrill of snowy activities to unveil the best winter destinations."

For a continued list of the best winter wonderland destinations in America visit architecturaldigest.com.