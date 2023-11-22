50 Cent Surprises Fans In London With Special Performance From Ed Sheeran

50 Cent brought out his good friend Ed Sheeran during his tour stop in the UK.



On Tuesday night, November 21, the seasoned rapper hit the stage at the O2 Arena in London for his "Final Lap Tour." During his set, a massive black box appeared on center stage with the words "There is a monster in this box" that flashed on all sides. Once the box began to rise above the stage, the sounds of Sheeran's hit "Shape Of You" echoed throughout the arena before fans saw Sheeran made his surprise appearance. Sheeran gave fans a preview of his performance during an Instagram Live session, which Fif reposted.

