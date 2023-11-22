50 Cent Surprises Fans In London With Special Performance From Ed Sheeran

By Tony M. Centeno

November 22, 2023

50 Cent & Ed Sheeran
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent brought out his good friend Ed Sheeran during his tour stop in the UK.

On Tuesday night, November 21, the seasoned rapper hit the stage at the O2 Arena in London for his "Final Lap Tour." During his set, a massive black box appeared on center stage with the words "There is a monster in this box" that flashed on all sides. Once the box began to rise above the stage, the sounds of Sheeran's hit "Shape Of You" echoed throughout the arena before fans saw Sheeran made his surprise appearance. Sheeran gave fans a preview of his performance during an Instagram Live session, which Fif reposted.

“50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing ‘Shape of You,’ and I’m going to walk on stage and go, ‘Who likes ‘In Da Club?… Here’s ‘Shape of You.'”

After the show, 50 Cent took to social media to praise Sheeran for pulling up. He posted a few photos of them chopping it up backstage before they performed and showed a lot of love.

"My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this," Fif wrote in his caption.

50 Cent and Ed Sheeran have been cool with each other for the past few years. The two collaborated on Ed's song "Remember The Name" along with Eminem for the British crooner's 2019 project No.6 Collaborations Project. Speaking of Em, the Shady Records co-founder joined Sheeran during his tour stop in Detroit earlier this year to perform his hit "Lose Yourself."

Watch Ed Sheeran surprise the crowd at 50 Cent's show below.

