Meek Mill Targets Trippie Redd In Angry Rant: 'I'll Make You Cry'

"I think yall scared of jail and death but let’s see lol let’s make you n***as show up from the streets to jail … yall in the way off too much money!" he continued. "It’s getting too much anyway. DO NOT CALL ME OR TEXT ME IF YOU AINT CALL WHEN PEOPLE SPEAK ON ME! That’s is all @trippieredd I wanna look in your eyes youngbull lol."



Meek Mill switched up his caption before he deleted the post altogether. He also continued his rant in an Instagram Story, which was also deleted from his page.



“If you not ready for Philly just mind your business @trippieredd he’s noooooooo good out here from Maine to Spain and I mean that!" he wrote in his updated caption. "He may worship the devil so all my god bodies watch this pussie I can’t wait to see him lol. I’ll make you cry lil p*ssy 300 nights you and ya man that’s why he ain’t been out in the city he weak and getting weaker now he hating on his own n***as lol yall n***as not even built for jail playing with a don lol it’s getting unbelievable but ima come out to see if yall really ready for yall and yall family stand behind anything threat towards meek … let’s see how strong yall are … stop the violence bless up!”



Trippie Redd has not responded to Meek yet. We'll see if he does.