Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Appears On J. Stone's New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 22, 2023
The late Nipsey Hussle makes a lasting impression with his fresh verse on J. Stone's brand new album.
On Wednesday, November 22, J. Stone released his new project The Definition of Success via 25/8 No Breaks/All Money In No Money Out, Inc. The album contains 17 tracks including collaborations with Neek Bucks, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Dave East, Xzibit, Dom Kennedy and more. Nipsey appears on track No. 6 "Foundation," which is produced by Hit-Boy and also features a verse from Hit's father Big Hit. Nip holds down the chorus with inspiring bars about establishing his legacy in the game.
"First you got to pay dues, Then you got to make moves," Nipsey raps. "And you know the game test you, You just gotta stay true/First they probably like who? Then you finally break through/You ain’t gotta play cool, You just gotta make room."
"Foundation" is the second posthumous recording we've heard from Nipsey's vault this year. Back in March, DJ Drama released his collaboration with Nip "Raised Different" featuring Jeezy and Blxst. Prior to that, Dr. Dre released his track "The Contract" featuring the Crenshaw rapper and Ty Dolla $ign.
The Definition of Success is J. Stone's second project of 2023. He released his collaborative effort with DJ Drama Rollin Stone at the top of January. His Gangsta Grillz tape contains 19 tracks including collaborations with the late Young Dolph, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Curren$y, Stalley, Daz Dillinger and more.
Listen to J. Stone's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE