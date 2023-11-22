Quavo Debuts New Cookbook During Food Giveaway Ahead Of Thanksgiving
By Tony M. Centeno
November 22, 2023
Quavo is cooking up more than dope music for the holidays.
The Atlanta rapper teamed up with Urban Recipe to debut his first-ever cookbook just in time for Thanksgiving. His book titled Huncho Farms Cookbook is full of nutritious recipes from his family. The book contains special directions to cook recipes for turkey, chicken, sauces, apple crisps and more. Quavo celebrated the release of the cookbook at his "Huncho Farms" food distribution event in his hometown presented by his foundation Quavo Cares. Families who registered were able to receive free turkeys, fresh produce and other goodies ahead of the holidays.
Quavo's foundation usually hosts a drive-thru turkey giveaway annually, however, this year his team wanted to provide more than just turkeys. They were able to giveaway hygiene products, copies of the cookbooks and more to at least 300 families.
“It’s very important to give back,” Quavo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”
The charitable giveaway is one of several community initiatives Quavo has gotten involved with this year. Back in September, the Migos rapper paid a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on behalf of TakeOff's Rocket Foundation to advocate for ways to end gun violence.
Check out more scenes from the food giveaway below.