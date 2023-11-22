Quavo Debuts New Cookbook During Food Giveaway Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Quavo's foundation usually hosts a drive-thru turkey giveaway annually, however, this year his team wanted to provide more than just turkeys. They were able to giveaway hygiene products, copies of the cookbooks and more to at least 300 families.



“It’s very important to give back,” Quavo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”



The charitable giveaway is one of several community initiatives Quavo has gotten involved with this year. Back in September, the Migos rapper paid a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on behalf of TakeOff's Rocket Foundation to advocate for ways to end gun violence.



Check out more scenes from the food giveaway below.