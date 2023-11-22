Stone Temple Pilots Guitarist Dean DeLeo Arrested For DUI

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo was charged with driving under the influence following a recent dispute with his wife.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (November 22), the veteran rocker reportedly had a dispute with his wife, Jenn DeLeo, last month that ended with him leaving the house while intoxicated. Law enforcement sources said Jenn called police to inform them that her husband was driving under the influence, and officers quickly pulled DeLeo over and arrested him for DUI.

While DeLeo was in police custody, Jenn reportedly called authorities again and said that there had been a "physical altercation" before he left the house and he was booked again for felony domestic violence. However, the Ventura County D.A. told TMZ that all domestic violence charges were rejected and he is only charged with DUI. Jenn has since filed for divorce, which she also did in 2018, claiming he was drunkenly abusive before they eventually reconciled.

The guitarist was also reportedly served an emergency protection order prohibiting from going near Jenn, but authorities claim he violated the order a week and a half later when he attempted to contact his now-estranged wife. He ended up turning himself in and was released.

Speaking to TMZ, DeLeo said, "I look forward to having my voice heard at the appropriate time and place to address these allegations."