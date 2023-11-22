The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Nevada

Thanksgiving is a holiday reserved for expressing gratitude for all of the wonderful things in our lives from our friends, to our family, to our pets, and so much more. Beyond that, it's a day to spend appreciating time well spent with your favorite people with the majority of us hosting or attending Thanksgiving dinner.

If you're cooking or bringing a dish and are all out of ideas, don't worry!

Refer to this handy listicle published on EatThis.com to determine what the most popular Thanksgiving side in your state is:

"Thanksgiving is often referred to as "Turkey Day," but as it turns out, the bird isn't the true star of the dinner table. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner menus vary depending on where you live, as evidenced by each state's favorite side dish. It's no surprise that mashed potatoes won the prize for most popular, but with mac and cheese claiming the number two spot, it's safe to say that Americans love our carbs.

Thanks to Zippia, which used Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes across the country, we have plenty of insight into T-Day trends. The biggest surprise? Although cranberry sauce is typically considered the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish, only one state favors the jellied sauce. Meanwhile, casseroles of all kinds are far more popular than some of us may have expected. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best Thanksgiving side dish from every state."

In Nevada, the best Thanksgiving side is mashed potatoes:

"Looking for a wine to pair with Thanksgiving's most popular side dish? You can't go wrong with a bottle (or two) of Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio."