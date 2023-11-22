Winning $44 Million Florida Lottery Ticket Expiring Next Month

A Florida Lottery ticket worth millions of dollars remains unclaimed, and it's set to expire soon! Lottery officials revealed the deadline to claim the winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket is Monday, December 11 at midnight ET, according to a Monday (November 20) press release.

Here are the winning numbers from the FLORIDA LOTTO drawing on June 14: 09 - 13 - 15 - 46 - 51 - 52.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased from a Sunoco Express, located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee. Players who bought a FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from this store are encouraged to check their tickets from the June 14 drawing.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the ticket but the prize must be claimed at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Players can visit the Lottery's website or free mobile app for more information. They can also call the Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787.

That's not the only winning lottery ticket expiring soon. Wednesday (November 22) is the last day to claim a prize worth nearly $44,000 from the FANTASY 5 game.