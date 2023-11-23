Fat Joe Mourns The Loss Of Terror Squad Member Raul Conde: 'You Are 1 Of 1'

"I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh," he continued. "No one understood me like you, you were God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you. My Condolences to the CONDE FAMILY ty for letting us have RAUL for all these years i can tell you not a moment in my life i won’t love and cherish every minute every second I’ve had with RAUL. i want everyone to wish my brother a safe passage to Heaven cause he loved GOD SO MUCH 🙏🏽❤️ WE ARE TERROR SQUAD 4 Life I love you RAUL TILL WE MEET AGAIN."



Joe included various photos of Conde throughout the course of their decades-long friendship. Raul Conde was part of Terror Squad since day one. In addition to working with the label, he also directed the music video for "Lean Back" alongside Jessy Terrero as well as "Take Me Home" in 2004. Conde also had a son with reality TV star Erica Mena. She took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of Conde with their son.

