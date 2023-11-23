Less than a year after its release, Doggystyle was certified 4x platinum in May 1994 making it his most successful album thus far. It's also considered one of the greatest rap albums of all time. As far as awards go, "Gin and Juice" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1995 Grammy Awards, but lost to Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise."



In honor of the album's 30th birthday, Snoop will finally bring justice to one of the LP's long-lost tracks "G'z Up, Hoes Down." The song was included in the original version of the record right before the final track "Pump Pump" but was removed soon after due to sample clearance issues. However, the 52-year-old MC promised that the song will appear on the Doggystyle 30th Anniversary Edition.



"All the real gz please stand up! 👊🏿🎤🙌🏿🆙 went n got Gz Up Hoes Down out the Death Row vault and I’m bringing it bac to celebrate tha 30th anniversary of Doggystyle," Snoop announced in October.



The Doggystyle 30th Anniversary Edition is set to arrive on November 24 via Death Row and gamma. For now, relive Snoop Dogg's debut album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE