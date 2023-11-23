NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accused Of Serious Allegations In Bombshell Filing

By Jason Hall

November 23, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Holds News Conference Amid Growing Legal Issues
Photo: Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is accused of sexually assaulting a former colleague in 1993, according to a new lawsuit filed just before the deadline for the Adult Survivors Act, ABC News reports.

The accuser, who is seeking at least $5 million, named Adams, a former police captain, along with the New York Police Department's transit bureau and Guardian Association as defendants in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday (November 22).

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the three-page summons states, though not providing additional details on the alleged assault.

The filing alleges that “sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of the Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress” took place at the time, though Adams denies knowing the accuser.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim," a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

A source told ABC News that the NYPD has no record of the accuser working within the department. The Adult Survivors Acts, which amended New York's Civil Practice Law and Rules to eliminate the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file suit upon going into effect in 2022, will expire at midnight.

