Popular Mall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat On Black Friday
By Jason Hall
November 24, 2023
A popular New Jersey mall was evacuated and later reopened following a bomb threat on Black Friday (November 24), CBS News reports.
The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, which is located next to MetLife Stadium, reportedly received a bomb threat just before 7:15 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police. The mall, which is roughly 3 million square feet, was then evacuated out of caution, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed on social media.
"The @NJSP is investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall. If you’re on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution," Murphy wrote on his X account Friday.
If you're on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution.
Murphy said the incident was "still under investigation" an hour later, but confirmed that state police reopened the mall after it was "determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time."
"We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season," Murphy added in an update shared Friday morning.
Emergency alerts were sent via phone to people in the area advising them to use the nearest exits and avoid elevators while evacuating. A police bomb unit and K-9 unit did a weep of the mall, which confirmed that no explosives were present in the facility.
"American Dream was evacuated this morning following what was later deemed a non-credible threat. This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority. The center has already re-opened," a mall spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CBS News. "We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season."