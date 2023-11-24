Popular Mall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat On Black Friday

A popular New Jersey mall was evacuated and later reopened following a bomb threat on Black Friday (November 24), CBS News reports.

The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, which is located next to MetLife Stadium, reportedly received a bomb threat just before 7:15 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police. The mall, which is roughly 3 million square feet, was then evacuated out of caution, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed on social media.

"The @NJSP is investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall. If you’re on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution," Murphy wrote on his X account Friday.