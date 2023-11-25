Former Cop Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Federal Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed in federal prison. Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd during an arrest in 2020, sparking massive anti-police protests across the country.

"I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

Paramedics performed life-saving medical treatment, and Chauvin was rushed to the hospital. Officials did not provide any information about his condition.

Chauvin was serving two concurrent sentences at a medium-security prison. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. A few months later, he pleaded guilty to federal charges depriving Floyd of his civil rights and was sentenced to an additional 21 years behind bars.

Chauvin tried to appeal his conviction in state court, arguing he was deprived of a fair trial. However, earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal.