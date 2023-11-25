Former Cop Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Federal Prison

By Bill Galluccio

November 25, 2023

Derek Chauvin Booking Photo
Photo: Getty Images North America

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed in federal prison. Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd during an arrest in 2020, sparking massive anti-police protests across the country.

"I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

Paramedics performed life-saving medical treatment, and Chauvin was rushed to the hospital. Officials did not provide any information about his condition.

Chauvin was serving two concurrent sentences at a medium-security prison. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. A few months later, he pleaded guilty to federal charges depriving Floyd of his civil rights and was sentenced to an additional 21 years behind bars.

Chauvin tried to appeal his conviction in state court, arguing he was deprived of a fair trial. However, earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.