Six-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Deer Hunting Accident

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that a six-year-old boy was killed in a deer hunting accident on Friday (November 24). He was shot around 8:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County line. Our investigators and officers are in the initial stages of investigation," the SCDNR wrote on X.

While officials did not identify the boy, a family member told WIS that his name was Avery Davis.

Authorities said the initial investigation appeared to show that the shooting was accidental, though noted the investigation remains active. They did not provide additional details about the shooting, and it is unclear if they are pursuing criminal charges.