Eric McCormack's Wife Files For Divorce After 26 Years Of Marriage

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack are ending their marriage after over 26 years. According to People, the Will and Grace star's wife has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She is also seeking spousal support and is requesting the court end Eric's ability to receive spousal support.

The divorce filing was entered in Los Angeles County Superior Court the day before Thanksgiving, November 22nd, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. However, Janet did not list a date of separation in the filing. The former couple has yet to publicly address the divorce as of Sunday, November 26th.

Eric and Janet met on the set of the CBS TV series Lonesome Dove, in which Eric portrayed Col. Francis Clay Mosby, back in 1994. They tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed their son Finnigan Holden McCormack five years later.

Several years ago, Eric shared an old photo of him and Janet on the set of Lonesome Dove on Instagram. The post also served as a birthday tribute to his former wife. "Okay, #firstphotochallenge This is the first shot Janet & I took at the #LonesomeDove Season 1 Wrap Party, circa Dec '94. Just so happens this was our "coming out" party," he wrote in the caption. "No one on the show knew we'd been dating for months.🤯And *today* is my wife's birthday! 🍰Happy Birthday, @janetmccormack #gratitude"

To find out which stars called it quits on their relationships this year, check out Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: All The Stars Who Split Up This Year.